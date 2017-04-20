Joan Solaga is not your average athlete.

She has trained hard to overcome some obstacles, but not the kind athletes usually face.

She turned 90 in January and is vision impaired.

The biggest challenge however was fighting deep grief and depression after losing her husband Bob 18 months ago after 65 years of marriage.

"I really didn't want to go on," she said.

"I knew I had to but I didn't know how."

It has been a long road mentally and physically to get to this month's World Masters Games in Auckland.

Ms Solaga is competing in shotput, javelin, discus and the 1,500-metre walk.

The journey to becoming an athlete started after her husband's death, when her doctor asked her what she wanted to do.

"I said 'if I've got to live I don't want to be an old lady who sits and watches television'," she said.

Her doctor suggested pilates and sent her to physiotherapist Michael Dawson.

"She walked in the door and the first thing she said is 'Michael, I don't know you, I don't know what pilates is, but if I don't like you or pilates, you'll never see me again'," he said.

"Now almost two years later she's doing some amazing things."

The physiotherapist challenged her to aim high, saying goal setting was critical to achieving results.

So Ms Solaga set her first goal — to climb the 107 steps at Brisbane's Kangaroo Point cliffs. She was hooked.

"You feel so good after it, it's highly worth it," she said.

Next she climbed the Story Bridge in Brisbane before setting her sights on competing in the World Masters Games.

Granddaughter Emma Simpson will be one of Ms Solaga's family will be in the crowd at the games cheering her on.

"To be able to be in that stadium watching her compete for Australia, it's incredible," Ms Simpson said.

Ms Solaga credits her family, friends and coaches, who have inspired her.

"It's really not so much my effort, but all the effort that the other people have put into me," she said.

"I'm so grateful and so blessed.

"It's the outlook on life really, if you've got to live it, live it well and I think that's what I'm trying to do."

The sky is the limit, even for this adventurous nonagenarian. But just don't ask her to jump out of a plane.

"That's the one thing I won't do, I'll do anything else," she said, before remembering there is something else.

"Oh, I won't climb Mount Everest."

Still, there are plenty of other options.