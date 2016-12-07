We all know dogs are man's best friend, but what if your pet could help others through some of their toughest times?

Volunteers in Western Sydney offer an unusual form of therapy - taking their dogs to hospitals and nursing homes.

Now they're reaching out to a new group of people in need, making a difference to kids from troubled backgrounds.

Penrith Valley is one of the schools using pets to help their students and the results seem positive.

"Because of the traumas they've been through the symptoms get diagnosed as say ADHD. But it's really in a lot of cases it's post-traumatic stress disorder," says Nic Danta, the principal at Penrith Valley School.

Australia Wide reporter Jade Macmillan went to Penrith Valley School to see the impact the dogs have on students.

Skip YouTube Video FireFox NVDA users - To access the following content, press 'M' to enter the iFrame. YOUTUBE: Dogs being used for therapy

