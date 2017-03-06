The drag about being Instagram sensation Chili Philly

Conceptual artist Phil Ferguson may not be a household name, however his alias Chili Philly is adored by almost 150,000 Instagram followers internationally.

From hamburgers and fries, to sausages and sauce bottles, his wearable art portfolio has garnered attention from media outlets worldwide.

The Melbourne-based artist is creating more than just food-themed crocheted hats though, and Phil's body of work isn't just about woolly macarons and meat dresses.

Chili Philly: Crochet Social is Phil's first major solo exhibition, exploring the idea of what contemporary drag could be by moving away from the traditional idea that drag is a man dressing in a woman's clothes.

"Before I made my Instagram I was inspired by drag," says Phil.

Phil's Instagram account @chiliphilly showcases images and videos of unique crochet hats or outfits in every post, made and worn by Phil himself against a plain backdrop.

"Chili Philly is essentially my drag character."

There's often a common misconception that the object is the focus of his work, when it is only a part of the image as a whole.

"When I first started, the thing that everybody always forgets or might not even realise about what I do, is that my practice involves creating the hats, but the hats are only a prop that I'm utilising in an image," says Phil.

"So the end result is always a photo or a video."

As Phil's work moves more into the realm of video, he believes he can educate people more about different types of drag performances.

"I don't necessarily want to dress up as a woman, but I do want to become an over-the-top kind of character - which is essentially what drag is," Phil explains.

"I think, especially in Australia, a lot of the popular figures who are drag characters are very comedic. Our references are Dame Edna, or Priscilla (Queen of the Desert), which are very specific forms of drag."

Moving forward, Phil will be exploring the possibilities of drag even further by taking his work to the streets.

"Now I want to push what I do further, and do more performance pieces where I wear outfits out in public still within an arts context," says Phil.

The progression of the Chili Philly persona

The Chili Philly persona that's exploded across the internet, started out as nothing more than an email login.

"Chili Philly was never meant to be a thing. It was my username in high school," Phil laughs.

Starting his Instagram account in August 2014, by October he was contacted for an interview by a major Australian publication, and by December of the same year the account went viral.

With over 141,000 followers, there has been some downsides to getting a lot of attention early on in the project.

"I became 'The Hat Guy' really quickly," says Phil.

"By the time it got really popular I just had to focus on making the hats."

While he's been able to take advantage of the positive response to Chili Philly, Phil is now working towards a separation between himself and his alias.

"Going forward I really want to create a definitive distinction between Phil Ferguson, the artist - the person who's behind this operation - and Chili Philly, the entity that would wear the hats to an opening or do something offbeat," Phil says.

"Me, as Phil, functions completely differently."

At the end of 2016 Phil decided to have a break from his practice to reflect on the project as a whole.

"Because the press arrived really early I never got to develop a decent trajectory of where I wanted the work to go."

Exhibiting his work at the Australian Design Centre in Darlinghurst has given him a chance to do workshops and public talks in person, as Phil Ferguson, allowing people to view him as an artist.

It is also his way of wrapping up a two-and-a-half-year body of work to move onto the next phase of his career.

"I'm appreciative to have this exhibition because it's a nice little bookend to this body of work as it's currently existing."

Chili Philly: Crochet Social, is showing at the Australian Design Centre in Darlinghurst until 15 March, 2017.

