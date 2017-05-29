When parents are faced with the news that their child has a disability, it's often the beginning of a difficult journey to find the right help.

But a hobby farm on Queensland's Sunshine Coast is offering an alternative path which claims to change those children's lives.

It's part of a thriving industry in animal therapy which is growing in popularity.

At a hobby farm in the Noosa hinterland run by Sunshine Butterflies, children with physical and intellectual disabilities spent time with animals as a welcome change from their everyday routine.

Annie Guest reports for Australia Wide.

