Australia Wide: Sunshine Butterflies uses animal therapy to help children fly

Annie Guest, Australia Wide

YOUTUBE: Farm Therapy
When parents are faced with the news that their child has a disability, it's often the beginning of a difficult journey to find the right help.

But a hobby farm on Queensland's Sunshine Coast is offering an alternative path which claims to change those children's lives.

It's part of a thriving industry in animal therapy which is growing in popularity.

At a hobby farm in the Noosa hinterland run by Sunshine Butterflies, children with physical and intellectual disabilities spent time with animals as a welcome change from their everyday routine.

Annie Guest reports for Australia Wide.

Jasmine Green at the Sunshine Butterflies hobby farm on the Sunshine Coast.
