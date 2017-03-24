With the Melbourne Fashion Festival behind us, what can the average Australian fashionista take away from this year's catwalk trends? Australia Plus talked to four fashion industry experts to find out how we all can be on trend in 2017.

Ema Hewitt, Designer for HEW

Where does your inspiration come from?

"When I first started HEW I was inspired by the menswear of the late 1950s and 1960s. I became familiar with these eras of dress whilst working in costume design. The prints do have a retro feel, making them more timeless pieces."

What is the biggest fashion trend to pay attention to in 2017?

"I think sportswear influences will be a big trend as the customer gets more relaxed in styled high end hoodies, singlets etc."

How can people look fashionable this year?

"Be true to your own style and remain with a fit/cut that suits you. Invest in a really good trench coat to layer. In terms of accessories I think backpacks will be on trend for both men and women."

Kate Reynolds, Designer for Pageant

Where does your inspiration come from?

"Anywhere and everywhere. We love looking at art, sub cultures and music."

What is the biggest fashion trend to pay attention to in 2017?

"Elevated casual sportswear - it's all about the refinement of the modern wardrobe."

How can people look fashionable this year?

"Mix high and low fashion and go with your gut instinct. Self expression is key!"

Abbey Rich, Designer for Abbey Rich

Where does your inspiration come from?

"My design inspiration comes predominantly from my reactions to the world around me - things from the environmental damage we are causing, or our hatred towards one another or my relationships with those in my life. I think my work is inspired by a myriad of things, constantly consciously or subconsciously influencing my ideas and creations."

What is the biggest fashion trend to pay attention to in 2017?

"Pink. Pink seems to be gaining popularity again. Embrace it , because it goes with everything. And while you are at it, embrace environmentally conscious fashion.

There seems to be this swing towards people realising what a negative impact fashion can have on the world, so if we all make better choices we can attempt to change that fast fashion, consumeristic mind set."

How can people look fashionable this year?

"Being fashionable is all about confidence I think. Own your choices and as soon as you look proud of what you are wearing everyone else will totally vibe that."

Claire Goldsworthy, Editor of The Fashion Advocate

Where does your inspiration come from?

"I am inspired by local fashion and the unique creativity of Australian labels. I find it so interesting the way in which local labels buck trends and design to their own agenda, it's fabulous. In Melbourne alone we have so many labels who all possess their own aesthetic. It's refreshing."

What is the biggest fashion trend to pay attention to in 2017?

"My 2017 fashion trend is local. It's time to focus on the unique, the inspiring, the different and the unusual, from a grass roots level. People want something different, they want to dress to express their personality and it's becoming more and more important to tell a story through what you wear. It's on trend to do your own thing and wear small, local brands to stand out."

How can people look fashionable this year?

"Looking fashionable is all about being yourself. One trend doesn't look good on every body or every shape. If you wear your own style, wear clothes that fit your own body, and wear things that make you feel confident and comfortable - that's fashionable. It if feels good, wear it."

For more stories like this, join the Australia Plus community on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.