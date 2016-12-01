World AIDS Day is held annually on the December 1 to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS, and to show support for people living with a positive diagnosis. In Australia it is estimated that there are approximately 25,000 people living with HIV.

When Dai Aoki first moved to Australia in 2001, he was excited to study English and start a new chapter in his life.

It was hard growing up as a young gay man in Japan. Dai often came up against the stigma and prejudice deeply embedded in a country with long-held 'traditional' values; where being a homosexual meant remaining in the closet.

Dai's own parents struggled to support him when he opened up about his sexuality.

“My parents couldn’t understand, couldn’t accept my sexuality. They thought it was their fault I became gay. My Mum was totally crushed." - Dai Aoki

“At one stage she tried to take me to a mental institution because she believed it was mental issues,” says Dai.

Dai wanted to escape an existence where he felt he couldn't be himself. Learning English and re-inventing himself in Sydney gave him the opportunity to express himself more freely.

In Australia, even though there was still stigma around homosexuality, Dai felt the gay community were more widely embraced than back at home in Japan.

“Everyone was holding hands while they’re walking along the street. I thought ‘That is awesome!’”

Gay magazines were even being sold in public, which "would never happen in Japan".

“It’s totally different in Australia.”

Contracting HIV in Australia

After six months of living in Australia, Dai began showing flu-like symptoms and aches in his joints. He knew something wasn't right, and his suspicions were confirmed when he was diagnosed as HIV-positive.

Because of language barriers and cultural differences, when Dai came to Australia he thought the safe sex culture among gay men was similar to in Japan.

“I came here and I couldn’t speak English very well. It’s hard to communicate and ask to use a condom,” says Dai.

He didn't know in Australia “if you don’t ask to use a condom then [it is assumed] you are HIV-positive as well.”

“In Japan we have sexual health education and condom use, but to be honest I’ve never known anyone in Japan to have HIV.” - Dai Aoki

It was suggested to Dai to go on a clinical trial for a new HIV medication, but his CD4 cells (also known as T cells) dropped too low to continue the study. He remained off medication for eight years until his cell count dropped to around 200, which is most often when a person is diagnosed with AIDS.

Until 2009, the World Health Organisation recommended that patients start antiretroviral therapy (ART) when their CD4 count reached 200. In 2009, this recommendation changed to 350. The current recommendation is to start ART as soon as possible regardless of the CD4 cell count.

Dai's life began to spin out of control.

He started using crystal methamphetamine as a way to connect with other people.

“In that time I nearly became homeless and put myself into rehab.” - Dai Aoki

After everything he has been through though, Dai remains philosophical. He is currently on ART and only takes one pill a day which keeps his HIV at an undetectable level, and he is feeling healthier than ever before.

“It has made me a much better person, that's why I don’t regret anything about my history or past experience.”

Looking after his dogs Holly and Ace gives his life structure and a daily routine, helping him to stay mentally and physically well. Dai has even become well known internationally for the tricks and skills he has taught the pair.

Dai recently became an ambassador for the Good Quality of Life campaign, run by the National Association of People with HIV Australia.

He hopes that by sharing his story, if even one person feels more educated about safe sex, or questions their own misconceptions about people living with HIV, he will feel his life is meaningful.

“If someone [from an Asian background] comes here, they must realise how open Australia is talking about sex. So just listen to what information is available.” - Dai Aoki

“If you want to explore your sexuality here, get the right information first. Get educated.”

HIV trends in the multicultural community

Barbara Luisi is the manager of the Multicultural HIV and Hepatitis Service in Sydney, and has seen a shift in trend of HIV prevalence becoming more widespread in people coming from Asia to study in Australia.

“I started in this field 12 years ago, and certainly in NSW one of the key trends that we were noticing in terms of prevalence in HIV was the relatively high prevalence in sub-Saharan [African] populations,” says Barbara.

“What we’re witnessing now is that there’s an actual increase in trend of migration from countries in north-east Asia and south-east Asia through student movement.” - Barbara Luisi

In her experience Barbara believes that while some of this population are contracting HIV in Australia, many are also migrating to Australia having already contracted HIV. A big factor for this is a lack of education or understanding about what safe sex means.

“It’s that lack of really good clear safe sex and broader sex education in countries of birth. I think another part is undoubtedly the exploration of nascent sexualities,” says Barbara.

“In a lot of cases people are migrating from countries that have, if you like, more conservative values around sexuality, than we enjoy here in Australia and NSW in particular." - Barbara Luisi

“Of course people are coming here, exploring their sexuality. They’re often not armed with the knowledge and understanding of risk and risk management. But also... a lot of the times there’s this perception that HIV doesn’t exist in Australia.”

Of all HIV diagnoses made in Australia in 2015, 68 per cent of transmissions occurred among men who have sex with men, such as Dai.

Barbara explains that migrants' understanding of HIV is couched in realities of their country of birth.

"In a lot of these countries, when people contract HIV, in a lot of cases it does lead to AIDS and unfortunately death," says Barbara.

"When people come to Australia not only do they have to have a vast array of tests, so they think there's no one in Australia with HIV, they also look around and people look healthy. And so of course there's this perhaps mistaken perception that HIV is not here."

This perception means many new migrants are experimenting in sexual behaviours that put them at heightened risk of contracting HIV.

Safe sex and risk management

Barbara says these days HIV has a good news story to tell and doesn't have to be the death sentence it once was.

"Across the narrative arc of HIV from prevention, to testing, to treatment, today... there are a vast range of options, which mean that people don't have to be at risk."

Prevention

Using condoms "are the number one prevention tool," says Barbara.

"They are readily available and can be accessed for free in most sexual health clinics."

There is also PrEP, or Pre-exposure prophylaxis for people who do not have HIV but who might be at risk of contracting HIV by taking one pill every day.

Testing

There is free HIV testing in sexual health clinics across Australia for men who have sex with men and people at risk.

"We have testing available at all GPs," says Barbara.

Treatment

"Early treatment is the thing that ensures people live long and healthy lives," says Barbara.

Treatment can be accessed through GPs, sexual health clinics, specialists and community based pharmacists.

"It's all about bringing down those barriers and making prevention, testing and treatment incredibly easy across the spectrum." - Barbara Luisi

