Benefits flow deep for Tonga's newest swimmers

A learn-to-swim program in Tonga has been credited with boosting the mental wellbeing of young, female participants who came to improve their swimming skills, but left feeling less fearful of both water and life.

Ana Kolokihakaufisi describes herself as a 'woman enjoying life again'. These days, the 30-year-old finds solace swimming lengths in Nuku'alofa's ocean pool, but it's a far cry from how she felt 12 months ago.

In 2016, Ana returned to her native Tonga after a period studying abroad in Japan. It should have been the adventure of a lifetime, but she struggled with mental illness while overseas, and upon returning home.

"When I came back to Tonga, I was having a very difficult time trusting people and being social with others outside of my immediate family," Ana explains.

As she began searching for activities to help rebuild her life in Tonga, friends suggested she try swimming, via new, weekly one-hour swimming lessons.

The sessions were part of the Let's Swim program, funded by the Australian Government through the Pacific Sports Partnerships and delivered by Tonga Swimming throughout the country's main island, Tongatapu. The program promotes swimming as a life skill, and runs special adult sessions for those who missed out on the opportunity to learn to swim as children.

Ana began swimming earlier this year, and says she is surprised at how it has changed her. "It has helped me physically, spiritually and mentally and I've become a much more balanced individual," she says.

"After every swim I feel restored and rejuvenated. Being in the water has also helped me enjoy and appreciate being around people again."

As is the case in much of the Pacific, mental health remains a taboo subject in Tonga. And while the primary purpose of the Let's Swim program is to teach water safety skills, other participants also credit swimming lessons with improving their mental wellbeing.

"I was the type of person who let negativity dominate my mind," says 23-year-old Evelyn Makahununiu, who took up swimming lessons in late 2016. "I gave up easily because I let sarcastic people take me down. Swimming was something new that I wanted to try but, with my cynical attitude, that was a tough barrier to break down."

Despite initial reservations, Evelyn loved swimming from her first day in the pool. "I enjoyed the water, I enjoyed swimming alongside my friends, and I enjoyed being taught by the coaches and learning new strokes."

"I'm determined to talk about my swimming experience because I want to be an inspiration to others. In the past, I wanted to do something beneficial for my health, but I couldn't be bothered to make it a habit.

"Now, I am committed and disciplined when it comes to swimming lessons, and I have a more positive mindset."

For many young women in Tonga, finding the courage to try swimming in adulthood is the biggest challenge. But the opportunity to learn from female coaches has helped 24-year-old Asinate Kolofo'ou, conquer a lifelong fear of the ocean.

"Growing up, I never liked going to the beach because I was scared of drowning," she admits. "For 23 years of my life, I never had the guts to learn how to swim or dive in the deep."

"But the first day with the Let's Swim program was inspiring for me. Their effort in encouraging me to learn how to swim made me love swimming. I can say that I have succeeded, because I have overcome my fear of drowning. Now I swim more than 200 meters every time I go swimming — something that I never thought I would be capable of doing."

As more young adults improve their swimming skills, the hope is that Tonga's stunning oceans will become a source of fun, rather than fear, for the next generation.

If you are feeling distressed, or need advice or support, you should consult your local medical professional. If you're in Australia, support is available via Lifeline 13 11 14 and SANE Australia 1800 18 SANE (7263).

Mele Taunisila is a development officer with Tonga Swimming and delivered the PSP-supported Let's Swim program in Tonga from 2016-2017.

This story was produced by ABC International Development as part of the Pacific Sports Partnerships funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

