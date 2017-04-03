AFL's first Chinese recruit has sights set on Shanghai

Port Adelaide's first Chinese recruit Chen Shaoliang has his sights firmly set on participating in the football club's inaugural match in China, to be held in Shanghai against the Gold Coast Suns in May 2017.

After damaging his right knee during a training session last year however, he might not know if he can play until the very last minute.

Originally from Chaozhou in Guangdong Shaoliang came to Australia in 2016 as part of the club's China strategy, creating awareness of the Australian Football League (AFL) overseas.

He discovered the game in 2012 after participating in the AFL's draft camp in China. From here Shaoliang fell in love with the sport and became the captain of Team China – China's national AFL team.

"When I first watched AFL I feel that it may not be for me," Shaoliang laughs.

"But when I first picked up a football it made me feel excited."

Port Adelaide recognised his talent and gave Shaoliang the opportunity to come to Australia in 2016 to train and prepare for playing in the SANFL competition, the South Australian state competition.

Unfortunately, in a practice game during his first week of training, he damaged his right anterior cruciate ligament.

Spending the majority of 2016 in rehabilitation, Shaoliang is working hard to get his knee back on track. He trains almost every day and still joins the team each weekend to watch the game from the sideline.

"My knee is good, and is getting a lot stronger now," Shaoliang says.

"I talked with the physio and they told me if everything is going perfect then I can play in May.

"They cannot say 100 per cent, but they say it may happen."

This would be perfect timing for Shaoliang, who is holding out hope to participate in the AFL's historic first game in China as part of the premiership season.

"I think it will be really good to acknowledge the game [in China]," Shaoliang says.

"That would be unbelievable."

Shaoliang loves the fast pace of the game and the teamwork involved.

"I feel that AFL is a really good game to learn to play... we need to be really fit to run on the ground anywhere," says Shaoliang.

He acknowledges that many people in China still don't know exactly what the sport of AFL is, but as an ambassador he aims to try and educate as may people as possible in the lead up to his team's big match.

"I hope I can see everyone in May."



Port Adelaide v Gold Coast Suns will be held at Jiangwan Stadium, Shanghai, on Sunday 14 May 2017 1.15pm (China Central Time), 2.45pm ACST / 3.15pm AEST, and broadcast live on the Australia Plus network.

