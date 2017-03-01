Mardi Gras may be a time for putting on extravagant costumes and dancing the night away, but it is also a time to celebrate diversity and address some of the issues facing the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) community.

Executive Director of the Asia Pacific Coalition for Men's Sexual Health (APCOM), Midnight Poonkasetwattana, is currently visiting Sydney from Thailand to attend a regional advisory group meeting with the AIDS Council of NSW (ACON). His visit coincides with the 39th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade.

He is here learning about Australia's response to HIV and developing strategic priorities for the Asia-Pacific region for the next ten years.

Midnight works with APCOM doing advocacy work with gay men and other sexual minorities, by promoting equal access to healthcare and other wellbeing services.

Midnight says the way Australia-based organisations such as ACON work alongside government to promote health within the LGBTQI community is something his own organisation is striving towards.

"ACON has been working very well with the community, for the community, but also working in partnership with the government. I think that's where in many other countries it doesn't normally work that way," he says.

"In other places around the world, particularly where homosexuality is still criminalised, and there is still a lot of stigma and discrimination against LGBT people, that's where a lot more advocacy needs to happen." - Midnight Poonkasetwattana

Midnights says that sadly the prevalence of HIV in urban settings such as Bangkok, Jakarta and Hanoi is increasing among men who have sex with men.

"It is certainly the fastest growing epidemic in young gay men who have sex with men in our region, and sadly the response from the government and [in] particular [the] willingness to be able to tackle this head-on is not really there."

LGBTQI issues from an Australian-Chinese perspective

Adrian* is from Hong Kong and came to Australia with his parents when he was in high school. He has been living in the country for almost 30 years.

As a gay man in Australia he has seen a lot of positive change within the LGBTQI community over the past few decades, but also feels that although health and wellbeing has improved, there are other issues which still need addressing.

"As an Asian, I think parents are still quite a big issue. My parents are Chinese and very traditional," says Adrian.

Not being completely open and forthright about his sexuality with his family can lead to tension and stress.

"We don't talk about it, but they know I'm gay." - Adrian

"It's like an elephant in the room. It's a big challenge."

Despite this, Adrian feels that most of the Australian population are very accepting of LGBTQI-identifying people.

"Australia is a lot more open than China. We don't mind talking about sexuality."

"I think it's become much more open now and a lot more people are educated about these issues." - Adrian

According to Adrian, racism is still prevalent within the gay community however. He says this is particularly evident with the displayed preferences on dating apps such as Grindr.

"A lot of Asians only like Caucasian men, and they wouldn't go for Asians," he says.

"On the other hand, a lot of Caucasian men don't like Asian men."

Even though Adrian will be partying at the big Mardi Gras parade on Saturday night, he also sees the event as an opportunity to celebrate diversity and progress.

"I think it will probably educate the general public a lot more about what the gay community really means," says Adrian.

"It's kind of we're reclaiming ourselves, like from before when there's a lot of oppression and discrimination, to the point [now] where people are quite accepting."

*Name has been changed.

The 2017 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival Parade starts from 7pm on Saturday March 4 along Oxford and Flinders Streets.

For more stories like this, join the Australia Plus community on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.