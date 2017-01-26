Marita Cheng has launched a global movement to inspire more women to get into engineering and technology careers, used artificial intelligence and robotics to make things easier for people with disabilities, and she hasn't even hit 30 yet.

Marita Cheng's passion for robotics was sparked at an early age. Growing up in Cairns, in far north Queensland, she thought about what jobs she could do in the future.

"I would have been around 11 or 12 and I thought to myself the internet is so amazing, I can access all this information from my computer, and I'm in Cairns which is so remote from everywhere else," she says.

"I thought if we could apply that computer processing power to mechanical systems then we could have machines help us in our day-to-day lives."

These thoughts put her on the path to founding global not-for-profit Robogals to encourage more women into engineering, for which she was named the 2012 Young Australian of the Year, and become the CEO and founder of her own robotics company, aubot.

Inspired to help

It was at a meeting with some industrial designers when she first started designing robotic arms, where Marita heard something that really stuck with her.

"They said if you want to do something that's really innovative you've got to look at the people on the fringes."

"If you solve a problem for them that's really helpful and really elegant, and even with their limitations they can use it and have it be effective, then it's going to work for the rest of the population as well."

Marita adopted a similar philosophy when she started her own company.

"When I first decided to start a robotics company the first thing that I did was I contacted spinal cord injury organisations all over Australia," she says.

"I just kept asking them, 'What do you need? What are your problems? How can I build something that helps you?'."

She says she got an amazing response from the get-go.

"Within ten days of me deciding to build a robotic arm I had someone email me and say, 'Given that I've had this disability since I was young I've always thought that this kind of thing would happen in my life, and I think that what you're doing is like magic'."

Other people were more realistic about her chances of success, given the cost and time involved in developing solutions to these kinds of problems.

But Marita wasn't deterred: "I just thought I don't know how long it's going to take I'm just going to try and do this as quickly and as well as I can."

Enter, Teleport

In late 2016 aubot released the world's first commercially-available robot that you can move with your brain. It is also the first robot the company has commercialised. They've dubbed it Teleport.

Skip YouTube Video FireFox NVDA users - To access the following content, press 'M' to enter the iFrame. YOUTUBE: Robots you can control with your brain

In a nutshell, Teleport is a height-adjustable tablet on wheels, with both a forward-facing camera and a downward-facing camera to allow people to easily navigate the robot through an environment.

It allows people to be in multiple places at the same time, says Marita.

You can log into a robot in another location through a web browser and then remotely control it using either the arrow keys on your computer or via a brain control headset.

aubot developed the brain control component to make the robot accessible to people with disabilities.

"We'd done a bit of research into brain control interfaces before, so we thought let's join those two things together and people will be able to use their brains to control this robot," Marita says.

Teleport's headset uses a simple, off-the-shelf brain control interface to keep the cost down and ensure the device doesn't require much calibration to work with a new user.

"I'm really keen to make low-cost robotics so that the end user can afford it," says Marita.

"Once the headset is on the person all they have to do is concentrate.

"There's a concentration bar that comes up on your computer screen and once that hits over 70 per cent of concentration then the robot moves."

You blink twice to change direction, and concentrate and think to spin continuously. To stop the robot moving you can blink continuously to exit brain control mode or press a button.

Marita says their users have found driving Teleport to be a really immersive experience.

"It's like an adventure because rather than just being a stationary screen where you can just see what's in front of you, you can go wherever you like."

As well as allowing people with disabilities to access places they wouldn't otherwise be able to get to, Teleport could be used by sick children to attend school from their hospital bed, or by museums to allow visitors to experience their exhibitions remotely.

Leading the next generation

On January 20, 2017 Marita was honoured as one of the next generation of Australian leaders by the American Australian Association.

The award was a pleasant surprise.

"It's actually my first Australia Day away from Australia since 2012 so I guess that's what it took to take me away from Australia for Australia Day," she says.

"My mum always told me to travel the world and do as much as I could, and experience as much as I could, and contribute to the world as much as I could.

"I like to think that by me just working with my robots I'm embodying that."

Marita is also happy if her example inspires other girls to take up robotics.

"If it helps another girl out there think 'I can build a robot… Marita's robot's great but I think I can one-up that' then I think that's good, let's have more girl roboticists do that."

A big part of the key to success in life and robotics, according to Marita, is the grit to keep going.

"It's going to take twice as long and cost twice as much and it's going to drive you to the, to the brink of what you thought was possible," she says.

"But if you just keep going and keep going, then you just keep putting one foot in front of another then you'll get there eventually."

You get the feeling Marita Cheng is just getting started.

For more stories like this, join the Australia Plus community on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.