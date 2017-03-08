Antarctica inspires female scientists

Sandra Kerbler was a member of a global team of 76 female scientists selected to take part in the inaugural Homeward Bound leadership program and voyage to Antarctica. She shares her journey, and what inspired her to take part, with Australia Plus.

I have quite an unusual background - my mother is Chinese-Malaysian and my father is Austrian.

Growing up in Australia in the early 1990s, I didn't want to be different from the other kids in school and so to this day, I still can't speak either Cantonese or German (some things I deeply regret not learning).

But as I've grown older, I've learned to appreciate my unique cultural heritage and really, I have the best of both worlds!

Pursuing a career in science

I've always been passionate about nature. Growing up, I wanted to become the next David Attenborough and so set my sights on becoming a conservation biologist.

However, it wasn't until I started my undergraduate degree at the University of Western Australia in Perth, that I realised how diverse biology is, and so ended up graduating with a Bachelor of Science with a double major in botany and genetics.

Currently, I'm just about to complete my PhD in biochemistry at the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence in Plant Energy Biology.

My research seeks to understand how cold temperatures impact plant growth and metabolism. By understanding how these processes are affected by changing temperatures, we hope to develop crop species more tolerant to climate change.

Taking part in Homeward Bound

Homeward Bound is a leadership and strategy program for female scientists, culminating in a 20 day trip to Antarctica.

Starting a full year before the voyage to Antarctica, the program involved taking three psychological tests to understand our personal leadership style, our preferred learning style and how we use our 'emotional intelligence' in everyday situations.

Participants were also encouraged to work on different projects. This was a wonderful way to meet some of the other incredible women involved in the program and put our leadership skills into practice. I was part of the education/outreach project group which focused on encouraging students to develop leadership skills through mentoring and scientific programs.

During the 20-day voyage around the Antarctic peninsula, we learnt what makes a constructive leader, how to plan strategically, how to become more visible to scientists and non-scientists alike, and how we can communicate our scientific research more effectively.

But we also had a lot of fun! Each day we would land on either an island or the Antarctic continent itself, which was just amazing. We went hiking, tobogganing, had snowball fights and some of us even went swimming!

In addition to the beautiful scenery there, the wildlife was an absolute highlight. There's nothing like being surrounding by 200,000 nesting penguins – it's the sight, but also the smell.

Prior to Homeward Bound, I was actually quite pessimistic about my chances of succeeding in academia.

For all the PhD students that graduate only 0.45 per cent make it to the professorial level, and for women that number is even smaller.

Homeward Bound has given me a renewed sense of hope. Meeting 75 incredible women scientists from all over the world, all working in very different areas and all at very different stages of their careers, has been truly inspiring.

Homeward Bound has given me a network of women that I can draw upon for advice, support and expertise, and I believe great things will come from our collaborations in the near future.

Our current projects include raising awareness of gender inequality in science and implementing strategies to encourage more women to stay in science in our universities and workplaces.

Keeping women in science

Women are under-represented in the higher levels of science, yet have much to offer our world.

It has been demonstrated that diverse teams with an equal gender balance are more efficient, take more risks and solve problems more effectively.

Humanity needs all the creativity, brainpower and problem-solving ability we can muster if we are to solve the issues the world faces. It is therefore critical that women take an equal place at the highest levels of leadership, particularly in science.

While approximately equivalent numbers of women and men start careers in science, by the time careers progress to professorial level there is profound gender inequality, with women making up only 10 to 15 per cent of top level scientists.

So as much as it's about inspiring girls and women to develop an interest in science, it also about retaining those already in scientific careers.

There are particular problems facing women as their careers progress including parental leave, a predominance of part-time contracts and unconscious bias; however, by building awareness of these issues through initiatives such as Homeward Bound, hopefully we can work toward an equal representation of genders in science and beyond.

Sandra Kerbler is a PhD candidate at the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence in Plant Energy Biology, at the University of Western Australia in Perth.

For more stories like this, join the Australia Plus community on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.