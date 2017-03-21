Yue Lin's winning love affair with gelato

A passion for gelato making has made Yue Lin a grand champion in the 2017 Australian Grand Dairy Awards.

Brisbane gelato maker Yue Lin has been "absolutely in love with ice-cream" since he was little.

"When I first tried ice-cream [in Shanghai] I marvelled at such deliciousness," he says.

Growing up in China, Yue would go and get an ice-cream whenever he had saved up enough money.

"They were called 'ice-bricks' in China," he says. "I was always very happy when I got to have them."

But it wasn't until 2004, on a holiday to Italy with his wife, that he first came across gelato (or 'Italian ice-cream' as it's known in Chinese) and the seed for a business idea was planted.

"It had so many flavours, colours and presentations, and it tasted great," he says. "It seemed to be a great business idea but I didn't give it too much thought [at the time]."

Yue first arrived in Australia in 1990. He initially worked in a furniture factory in Brisbane during the day, and at a Chinese restaurant as a kitchen hand at night.

Starting his gelato journey

At a food and beverage convention back in Australia after his trip to Italy, Yue found out more about how gelato is made. Then he went to a gelato-making training course in Sydney, and decided to turn his passion into a business.

"I went to Italy where authentic gelato was first invented," he says. "The ingredients people use there are top-tier and they love to spread the gelato culture as well."

Yue was the only Chinese person in the class, but after graduation had gained enough basic knowledge of gelato making that he was ready to set up a gelato business in Australia.

He decided to buy an existing gelato shop and work on improving it.

"With my training and hands-on experience I started to experiment, coming up with pumpkin and sesame flavours which are preferred by Asian palates," says Yue.

But many local customers didn't seem to like the flavours he created, so he decided to return to Italy for more training to find out what was missing in his gelato.

"I took a five week course with Gelato University, a place which is regarded as the best institute for learning gelato-making techniques," Yue says. "I revisited all the basic techniques and learnt more about complex, high-end making techniques as well."

"At the conclusion of the course, I also got the opportunity to intern at local gelato shops where I familiarised myself with the Italian gelato-making style."

Making the perfect gelato

Yue follows the rigorous Italian way of making gelato, where he first pasteurises his milk and then waits for it to 'age' for between four and 12 hours.

"[This] is quite similar to waiting for dough to rise so the flavour can be properly brought out," he says.

"After that, we will add in different flavours and mix it with a special tool so everything can be evenly distributed and mixed. That is how you get the very smooth, even, creamy gelato.

"Good gelato has a certain texture which is different from the ones you get from the supermarket."

Winning the overall Grand Champion Dairy Product for his dark chocolate gelato in the 2017 Australian Grand Dairy Awards is recognition of his hard work, says Yue.

"It has motivated me to maintain a high standard in quality control," he says. "I would rather serve less to guarantee the quality. Quality is the livelihood of gelato making."

Yue says to make the perfect gelato the ingredients you use have to be fresh and of a high quality so you get the natural flavour, like with his award-winning dark chocolate gelato.

"My dark chocolate gelato once you place it in your mouth you can taste a certain density, not icy cold, but smooth and soft like silk," says Yue. "It tastes like having very soft chocolate in your mouth."

A world of flavours

Yue says the flavours preferred by his Western customers are quite different from those preferred by his Asian customers.

"For example vanilla, Chinese people like really strong vanilla flavours while Westerners prefer something lighter."

He develops new flavours of gelato based on what is trending. Lots of the ingredients he uses are from Italy, and he also gets information about what is popular in their regions regularly.

"At the moment we're making crème brûlée and shortbread. We will run those for a few weeks and see how they go," says Yue.

"Two days ago, I was working on improving the black sesame flavour. It is absolutely loved by my Japanese and other Asian customers. They come and ask about it a lot."

Yue is keen to incorporate a Chinese element into his next flavour creation, particularly given the growing Chinese population in Australia.

He's currently working on a goji berries gelato.

"It looks great but it is hard to bring out the flavour. It has a stunning colour and it is also a type of health food."

