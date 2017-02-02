Most wouldn't think twice about eating an extra dumpling or two during Lunar New Year celebrations.

However a group of food lovers in Sydney have taken over-indulgence to a whole new level.

At lunch time in Pitt Street Mall, the Guinness World Record title for the most number of dumplings consumed in two minutes was broken at the National Dumpling Eating Championships by competitive eater Isaac Harding.

Watch the Guinness World Record attempt for the most number of dumplings consumed in two minutes at the National Dumpling Eating Championships in Sydney ABC Radio Sydney: Amanda Hoh

After doing a practice run last week, Isaac managed to smash the previous world record of 18 dumplings, by-passing the other eight competitors by eating a total of 30.

"I originally said I would do 22, so I did better than expected," said Isaac.

Isaac ate the 30 dumplings so fast, he couldn't even taste what fillings were in the pastries.

"It's about telling yourself to swallow, and I was trying to throw my head back so the dumplings would go down," Isaac said.

"Because they get stuck in the throat, so you kinda got to push them down so you don't choke."

Isaac has been a competitive eater for three years, first entering a hot dog eating competition at the age of 17.

When he won $1000 that day he discovered his hidden talent: being able to eat a lot of food really, really fast.

He was thrilled at the result of today's championships.

"I'm stoked, I'm really excited," said Isaac.

"I've got a few unofficial world records, but this is my first ever official Guinness World Record."

Official Guinness World Record judge Soljev Malouf was closely watching each one of the competitors to make sure all the rules and regulations were closely followed.

"They've got to eat them individually, so one at a time," Soljev said.

"They've got to chew them. They're not allowed to have any water in drinking them down."

Even the dumplings have to meet the highest of standards before being allowed on stage with the competitors.

"I spot check the dumplings and look for consistency in size," said Soljev.

"The dumplings have to be at least three centimetres wide, and they've got to weigh 40 grams."

Although Soljev has judged many other eating competitions before, this was her first time judging a dumpling eating challenge.

"By the end of it, the two minutes, I've got to check that everything's been swallowed."

In Isaac's case, the 30 dumplings were well and truly on their way to his stomach.

The National Dumpling Eating Championships was held to raise money for The Cure Brain Cancer Foundation.

