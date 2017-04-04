Working in hospitality has for a long time been a popular part-time job for many young Australians. But it seems the tides are turning with many millennials now choosing to stay in the industry.

The end goal? To open their own restaurant and bar - as a full-time job in the industry becomes a more viable and prestigious career option.

As a result these days many Canberra venues are either owned or managed by people under the age of 30.

Mates since they were teenagers, Ross McQuinn, Mark Brook and Gus Raddon are trying to change food conventions.

All in their 20s they run the pop-up restaurant, Blood n Bones, aimed at converting Canberrans to offal and offcuts.

The men met while working in bars and restaurants as teenagers, but this is their first foray into business ownership.

"Canberra is attracting a lot of people to stay and do hospitality jobs for the first time in a while." - Gus Raddon

"Whereas the general trend would have been to get to a certain level here and then move to Melbourne or Sydney if you wanted to pursue it more seriously."

Australia Wide's Alkira Reinfrank meets this ambitious bunch of young Australians as they work on their pop-up restaurant.

