Using English in Australia

New to Australia or unsure about something you have heard in Australia? Check out these English language learning resources to help you understand English in Australia.

Slang is a type of language consisting of words and phrases that are regarded as very informal, are mainly used in speech, and not generally used in writing at all. The unique aspect of slang is that it is usually restricted to a particular context or group of people, so Australian slang is slightly different to American slang. Explore the resources below to help you understand Australian slang.

