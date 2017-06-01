Using English in Australia

 Skip to main content

New to Australia or unsure about something you have heard in Australia? Check out these English language learning resources to help you understand English in Australia.

Kangaroo sign

Learn English: Borrowed Aboriginal words

A house in Australia

Learn English: Finding a place to stay in Australia

Flinders Street Station in Melbourne

Learn English: Types of transport in Australia

A flat white

Learn English: How to order a coffee in Australia

Cash or credit?

Learn English: Making a payment in Australia

Flinders St Melbourne

Learn English: Understanding road signs in Australia

Doing a takeaway

Learn English: Eating out in Australia

Slang is a type of language consisting of words and phrases that are regarded as very informal, are mainly used in speech, and not generally used in writing at all. The unique aspect of slang is that it is usually restricted to a particular context or group of people, so Australian slang is slightly different to American slang. Explore the resources below to help you understand Australian slang.

Dummy

Learn English: Australian slang

Car with an Aussie flag

Learn English: Aussie slang

The Sydney Opera House

Learn English: Weird and wonderful Aussie slang terms

An Australian beach

Learn English: Aussie beach slang explained

An AFL player

Learn English: Australian footy slang

Next to cricket stumps

Learn English: Cricket slang

