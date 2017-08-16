Do you know the difference between 'astronomy' and 'astrology'? Have you ever visited 'an observatory'? Let's learn about words related to the study of the sky and space!

Kirsten Banks, an astronomy educator and physics student, explains the meaning of words that we can use to talk about space.

Astronomy or astrology?

'Astronomy' and 'astrology' look very similar but there is an important difference between the two.

"Astronomy is the study of things in space and how space works."

"When we look up into the sky, how do things move? What makes them move? And what are things made of in space? In the simplest way, astronomy is about looking at the sky and how things work," Kirsten says.

"Astrology is the belief that position of the sun and the planets and the moon in the sky play some sort of role on one's personality."

Astrophysics

Kirsten is studying physics at university and has started learning about astrophysics.

"It's looking at what happens in the sky. What are the physical properties of stars and galaxies? How do galaxies form? How do they interact with other galaxies and things in space? What is dark matter? Astrophysics tries to answer all of those big questions about space."

"Astrophysics is a branch of physics. Physics is a more general term of everything and anything. We could talk about the physics of the sky, the physics of the earth or the physics of sitting on this chair. Physics is the tree trunk and astrophysics is a branch of that," says Kirsten.

A constellation

"A constellation is a collection of stars in the sky that create a pattern. In western astronomy, we connect the dots to create pictures."

One of the most well known constellations in Australia, the Southern Cross, is featured on the national flag.

"The Southern Cross is a constellation of four stars. When connected together, they form a cross shape. In western astronomy, it's known as a constellation crux... It's viewable from all Australia."

An observatory

Kirsten is an educator and tour guide at the Sydney Observatory. The Observatory has telescopes through which you can view the moon and planets at different times of the day.

"An observatory is a place that looks at the stars and surveys the stars. At Sydney Observatory, we've catalogued the southern sky."

