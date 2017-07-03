Learn English: Travelling around Australia

There are many different ways you can travel around a big country like Australia. Watch this video to learn how international students are exploring the country and read on to learn the meaning of 'tours', 'cruise' and 'car sharing'.

In Australia, 'trains', 'trams' and 'buses' are some examples of the travelling options available to people.

To indicate how often you are travelling by a particular type of transport, you can use adverbs like 'normally'.

In this case, the word 'normally' indicates that the person takes the train or tram almost all the time.

"I normally use the train or tram to get around the city."

Using 'a lot' indicates that you are almost always doing an activity as well.

"I walk around a lot when I am in the city."

A good way to explore the city is to join walking tours. Note that in Australia, when we are talking about the 'city' it can refer to the central business district (CBD).

You can 'do a tour' which means to join and be part of a tour.

A 'tour' is a noun and it can refer to a guided journey you make, usually with a tour guide involved, during which you look around a place and learn more about it. The person leading the tour is known as a 'tour guide'.

There are many types of tours — walking tours and cycling tours are some of the most common in Australia.

"You can do a tour by bike. You can do a tour by walking."

"My favourite one is the free walking tour around Melbourne's arcades and laneways."

You can also explore Australia by taking a 'cruise'. A 'cruise' is a noun and it can refer to a journey on a ship for pleasure. During this journey, you can stop and visit several places.

"You can learn more about Melbourne by taking a cruise down the Yarra River."

The idea of 'car sharing' is becoming more popular among people as they plan different trips around the country. 'Car sharing' refers to a system in which a car is rented out by people or companies for short periods of time.

"Now that I have been in Australia for awhile, I choose car sharing. We try to rent a car with a couple of friends."

