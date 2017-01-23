Learn English: Lucky things to do for Lunar New Year

Celebrating a festival is not just about traditions and having a get-together, it is also a good time to start over. It means you can throw out all the 'bad luck' and do some 'cleaning'. Let's take a closer look at words we can use to bring some good luck our way.

Cleaning

Cleaning is an important step to prepare for a festival like Lunar New Year and the Chinese believe that by doing so, bad luck is swept away.

When we say we clean the house from 'top to bottom', it means we clean all parts of the house.

"She cleaned the big house from top to bottom, to make sure everything was in place."

'Spick and span' is another way of describing something that is clean.

"Her desk was spick and span."

"Although she only washes her bathroom once a week, it was spick and span."

Signify

The Chinese believe another way to bring in good luck is to get new clothes and a fresh haircut. Again, it also signifies a fresh start.

The verb 'signify' means a sign of something.

"The significance of the Lunar New Year festival is to bring good luck."

"His ring signified the close relationship he shared with his girlfriend."

Luck

Red is a lucky colour and people are encouraged to wear red clothes or put up decorations that are red in colour.

Certain foods such as oranges and mandarins, long noodles, whole fish and sweet foods are also lucky.

'Luck' means having something good happen to you.

"I am lucky to be going on a long holiday even though my company is very busy."

"My family chooses to wear red during the Lunar New Year as it brings us luck."

Zodiac

The Chinese zodiac has 12 symbols which rotate on a yearly basis. 2017 is the Year of the Rooster.

The Chinese believe once you know the year you are born in, you can find out which of the 12 horoscope animals you are and what your luck for the year will be.

And finally, don't forget to watch a lion dance! They chase away bad luck by scaring the evil spirits away.

For daily English language lessons and tips, like our Learn English Facebook page.