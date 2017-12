Libraries in Australia have resources that you can use to improve your reading, writing, speaking and listening. You can borrow books, DVDs, newspapers and magazines. Let's learn about vocabulary that you will find at a library.

Fiction

'Fiction' is a category of books, and is a noun for stories that are imagined or made up. Novels and poetry are examples of fiction texts.

"I borrowed a fiction book because I want to improve my creative writing skills."

Non-fiction

'Non-fiction' is another category of books, which is a noun for stories that are based on true events and facts. A dictionary or a book about grammar rules are examples of non-fiction texts.

"The non-fiction section of my local library has lots of books about how to learn and improve your English."

Catalogue

A library's catalogue is a record of every resource available in their collection. It can be accessed on a library computer or through a library's website.

"I want to borrow a book by the Australian author, Tim Winton, so I searched for his name in the library catalogue."

Check out, borrow, loan

To 'check out' means to 'borrow' a library resource. Another word for a borrowed item is a 'loan'.

When you 'check out' an item, you will need to 'scan' your library card.

"I checked out three DVDs and two novels using the library's self-service scanner."

Returns

When your borrowing period has ended, you will need to return the borrowed item/s. You can return your items by putting them into a 'returns chute'. This is normally located near the entrance of a library.

"I'm returning a book from the library this Thursday."

