How can you learn English at an Australian library? A number of libraries in Australia offer English classes for local residents. Let's meet students learning English in Western Sydney, at Blacktown Library, and learn some helpful tips from their teachers.

Blacktown is 35 kilometres west of Sydney's CBD and has a population of over 340 000. It's also a culturally diverse community: over a third of the population is born overseas and/or speaks a language other than English.

The Max Webber Library is the largest library in the area and offers free English classes four times a week. Students from countries including Malta, Vietnam and Afghanistan attend the post-beginner English classes.

A number of students, have lived in Australia for decades - with little understanding of English. However, a change in life circumstances has meant that they have new motivations to improve their English skills.

Tu Muoi Hau first came to Australia from Vietnam 31 years ago.

"My English is not so good. Sometimes I talk to other people - they don't understand what I am saying so I decided to learn more English." - Tu Muoi Hau

Having worked as a ward assistant in a hospital, Tu Muoi retired seven years ago and her adult sons moved out of her home. She used to rely on her sons to help her translate. Learning English, later on in her life, has given her a new sense of independence:

"So, now, I can do everything by myself - I can ring up. I'm very happy because the library class very good for me." - Tu Muoi Hau

Fatma Akyurek has lived in Australia since 1979, having migrated from Turkey. The arrival of her grandson was her motivation to learn English.

"My grandson doesn't speak Turkish, so I must learn English. Grandchildren are important!" - Fatma Akyurek

Hui Yan He was born in China and has lived in Australia since 1984. She worked in a Chinese factory, up until her retirement, and is now keen to improve her English.

"I learn English to give myself more confidence...Sometimes to see the doctor, do shopping, or help the grandchildren with homework." - Hui Yan He

Sanath Gopinath, a retired officer from the Indian army, is a volunteer teacher at Blacktown Library and is supportive of the students' reasons for learning English.

"I admire the people who come here because they're here to change. They want to change something in themselves...I find this really admirable." - Sanath Gopinath

Another of the teachers, Noel Willis, has been a volunteer teacher for one and a half years and had previously spent 40 years working in libraries. He has witnessed libraries evolve from spaces with just a collection of books.

Instead, they are a now "a centre of learning that involves - not just books - but interaction with other people, computers, other types of technology."

Through his lessons, Noel hopes to build his student's confidence - so that they can comfortably use English in their everyday lives.

He has also witnessed other benefits from learning English at a library:

"It's also an opportunity for social interaction with people they don't know. I've seen people make friends here - often with people from totally different backgrounds." - Noel Willis



So what advice do these teachers give to English language learners?

"My advice is you need to learn some English every day - not just come to classes. You need to use every opportunity and not be afraid to talk to people. Don't be afraid to make mistakes because everyone makes mistakes all the time when they're learning a language." - Noel Willis

"Once they step out of this class, they will be going back to the environment of their own language. They won't be speaking English at all. I will sometimes joke with them and I will say 'go home and when you're fighting with your spouse, fight in English'. It's a skill. The more you use it, the better you are at it." - Sanath Gopinath

