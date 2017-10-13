How to use podcasts to learn English

Ali Shahsavand from Discover English says there are many online resources like podcasts and websites to help you learn English. Ali explains how you can use podcasts in an effective way.

Ali recommends using online tools like podcasts to understand fluency, intonation and stress.

Podcasts are audio files you can download from podcast apps on smartphones or on computers. These audio files are available on demand, which means you can listen to them whenever you want and also play it back as often as you like.

"Try to engage in something that you actually enjoy listening to," he says when talking about which podcasts to download and listen to.

"So every morning, when you get up, before you go to work, on your way, maybe for a minute and a half or two minutes, just engage in something that you actually enjoy."



Ali says goal setting is very important when you're learning a new language. Be clear about what your goal is when you are listening to a podcast. Do you have a grammar point you want to focus on? Or are you listening out for specific vocabulary?

"[For example,] my aim is to pick up some vocabulary related to football and just focus on that. So you pick up two or three words and that's more than enough. Go and practise them," Ali says.

He adds that consistency is important, but students should spend a couple of minutes each time rather than sitting down for a stretch when it comes to learning.

"Do five minutes here, five minutes during the break, so keep it consistent," Ali says.

