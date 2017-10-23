How to identify the basics of English grammar

Christopher defined and gave examples of different types of words, sentences and conditionals in English. Knowing this information will help you recognise the correct use of grammar when you are reading and listening in English.
Types of words
In English, there are a number of different types of words (also known as 'parts of speech').
Christopher says that the following are the most useful for English language learners to know:
At least two independent clauses, joined by a coordinator (such as 'but'), and a dependent clause
"I love...but I don't like...because..."
Conditionals
Conditionals refer to both "imaginary situations" and "situations that are true," says Christopher.
Definition
Example
Zero conditional
A situation or thing that is always true — such as scientific rules
"If you look, you see."
First conditional
A situation or thing that we expect to happen but it is not 100 per cent certain that it will always be true
"If you look, you will see."
Second conditional
An imaginary situation, or a situation that is less likely to be true
"If you looked, you would see."
Third conditional
An imaginary situation in the past
"If you had looked, you would have seen."
Learn English Hacks is a Facebook Live series featuring Australian teachers where they discuss challenges learners face and how to overcome them. For more information, visit our Learn English Facebook page.