National Reconciliation Week is held each year held between 27 May and 3 June, with the aim of highlighting the history of Indigenous Australians and encouraging respectful and positive relationships with each other.

For the younger generation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people there are many mixed feelings about the initiative, based on their own experiences and those of their families and friends.

Three Indigenous students from the University of Technology Sydney share their personal thoughts about National Reconciliation Week, and what it means to them.

Jessica Cox

Reconciliation is important to me because I like to feel connected to my culture. It's important for future generations to be connected to the Indigenous culture and to keep that going.

Clark Donovan

Reconciliation Week is extremely important to me. My dad... grew up on a mission in Bowraville. And to get the opportunities that I had today wouldn't be for or without the sacrifice of the people gone before me. So it's really important to reflect on the week about the hardships that have happened in the past, but also the opportunities that have been gained from the reconciliation of both non-Indigenous and Indigenous peoples.

Mililma May

In terms of the reconciliation movement I am sceptical about it and critical of it. I think that it's very much a way of the government basically being able to gloss over the past that happened. I don't support the reconciliation movement as it stands. I am more supportive of moving towards implementing better education systems in Australia so then Indigenous people can have their own autonomy and self determination and independence in this country.

