What do the next generation think of National Reconciliation Week?

Lisa Clarke, Australia Plus

National Reconciliation Week is held each year held between 27 May and 3 June, with the aim of highlighting the history of Indigenous Australians and encouraging respectful and positive relationships with each other.

For the younger generation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people there are many mixed feelings about the initiative, based on their own experiences and those of their families and friends.

Three Indigenous students from the University of Technology Sydney share their personal thoughts about National Reconciliation Week, and what it means to them.

Jessica Cox

Jessica Cox is a proud Wiradjuri woman who is currently completing her Bachelor of Communication, specialising in digital and social media. She is also the social media coordinator for 2SER FM.

Clark Donovan

Clark Donovan is a proud Gumbaynggirr and Gunditjmara man. He has almost completed his degree in Law and Mandarin, and has secured a job in a Sydney based law firm where he will be the only Chinese speaking lawyer.

Reconciliation Week is extremely important to me. My dad... grew up on a mission in Bowraville. And to get the opportunities that I had today wouldn't be for or without the sacrifice of the people gone before me. So it's really important to reflect on the week about the hardships that have happened in the past, but also the opportunities that have been gained from the reconciliation of both non-Indigenous and Indigenous peoples.

Mililma May

Mililma May is a proud Larrakia and Tiwi woman, currently in her first year of studying a double degree in Law and Communications.

In terms of the reconciliation movement I am sceptical about it and critical of it. I think that it's very much a way of the government basically being able to gloss over the past that happened.

I don't support the reconciliation movement as it stands. I am more supportive of moving towards implementing better education systems in Australia so then Indigenous people can have their own autonomy and self determination and independence in this country.

