Sean Bahr-Kelly is a Warumungu man from Tennant Creek who is passionate about his community.

But Mr Bahr-Kelly saw a gap between his experience of Tennant Creek and the way his community was being represented in the media.

"My area is the subject of a lot of negative publicity," he said.

"It just seems like nowadays everyone seems to focus on the negative. Don't focus on the negative, focus on the positive."

He teamed up with Barkly Regional Arts' Media Mob in Tennant Creek to create a series of video postcards showcasing positive stories from the local community.

The postcards tell stories of junior cowboys, artists, Girl Guides, youth workers and songwriters.

They won Best Body of Work at the Fist Full of Films Competition in Darwin and Best Visual Recording at the National Remote Indigenous Media Festival in 2014.

The postcards were played nationally on ABC TV and NITV.

Skip YouTube Video FireFox NVDA users - To access the following content, press 'M' to enter the iFrame. YOUTUBE: 2017 Trailblazer Sean Bahr-Kelly

Watch some of the great stories Sean Bahr-Kelly and Media Mob have shared from Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory ABC Heywire

Before he started with Media Mob, Mr Bahr-Kelly said he was close to rock bottom.

Filmmaking has helped him to turn his life around and he wants to help other young people have the opportunity to tell their stories.

"Just seeing the looks on their faces when they're watching their own videos, you can really see that sense of pride in them."

He is still working with Barkly Arts and has not run out of stories yet.

"In my country there's so many stories that don't get told," he said.



Trailblazers is an new opportunity for young, regional change makers to have their stories on the ABC, who are working on projects to make regional Australia a better place. If you are are aged 18-28 apply here.