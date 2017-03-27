Artist Sharon Field loves to paint pictures of the tiny things she finds in the bush around her home at Burra, south of Queanbeyan in New South Wales.

Her watercolours capture the different hues on a grasshopper's wings and the subtle shades of kangaroo grass.

But as the captain of the Burra bushfire brigade, Ms Field engages with the environment she is passionate about on an entirely different level — fighting fires and conducting regular hazard reduction burns.

"People wonder about the contradiction ... between ... loving the bush and doing hazard reduction," Ms Field said.

"But if you do it in the right way, it's beneficial to the bush.

"These tiny little seeds start sprouting, so you get the germination happening and the colours and it's beautiful to see that."

Echoes of the bush in new exhibition

Ms Field quit her job as a Commonwealth public servant in 2008 to concentrate full-time on her art.

Her work is held in public and private collections in Australia and overseas and she has been recognised internationally by the Society of Botanical Artists in the United Kingdom.

Her new exhibition, Dead Leaf Dreaming: Echoes, comprises 17 small paintings of artefacts typical of summer in the Australian bush, including the remnants of a Christmas beetle, a clutch of brittle bones and a chewed eucalyptus leaf.

The paintings are named after lines in TS Eliot's poems and explore the idea of echoes in the bush.

"You've got the cicadas and the sounds of the birds and the leaves and the wind in the trees," she said.

"But because I'm a visual artist I wanted to echo all of the sounds in a visual form."

Plants and animals in state of transition

Ms Field's paintings defy the conventions of traditional botanical art, which usually show flora and fauna in a perfect state.

"I love taking the plant when it's just beyond its most beautiful [form]," she said.

"It's not dead — it's transitioning from one thing to another, to another state.

"And that's equally as valid I think in terms of the life cycle of a plant, but it's not something that many people depict."

The lead-up to the exhibition has coincided with a busy fire season.

In February, as Ms Field was driving back from fighting fires in central western New South Wales, she heard that a Burra truck had been caught in the fast-moving Carwoola grass fire.

"We had one crew member injured [and] the truck was very badly damaged," she said.

"It was ... somewhat weird hearing all this unfold in the fire truck coming back from another fire."

Dead Leaf Dreaming: Echoes is at the Suki and Hugh Gallery, Bungendore until May 7.