Your guide to enjoying winter in Australia

Across Australia's boundless lands you can experience vastly different climates. During winter, many people in Australia's southern states can't wait to journey to the tropical north. But before you book your kayaking holiday, read this guide on how to embrace the cold and enjoy winter.

Winter swimming

In most temperate metropolitan cities in Australia, the steam emanating from cups of coffee might be the only indication that it's winter. Australia's urban winters are snow-free, but they do feature occasional rain and low temperatures. Diving into the ocean during wintertime and embracing the sensation of being chilled to the bone can be the ultimate winter experience. If you are not daring enough to wear your summer swimming costume, a wetsuit can help keep you a bit warmer. Popular open water venues for winter swimming can be found along Australia's south eastern coasts. Around the beaches of St Kilda and Brighton in Melbourne, you can even book yourself into a hot steam session afterwards to warm up.

Camping

Campsites and overnight hiking trails can be found all over the country. What can beat sitting by a camp fire in the woods with a warm blanket on your lap? Camping in winter is a great way to avoid the crowds. Keeping warm is essential though. Using a vacuum flask to keep drinks hot and wearing plenty layers of clothing can help keep you warm. Imagine eating a hot meal while sitting by the smoke rising from a camp fire and gazing up to the stars; it makes quite a cosy picture. If you are looking for something even more spectacular, you can go camping in Tasmania to see the Aurora Australis.

Skiing

Skiing is an essential activity winter for many Australians. The snow season in Australia usually runs from June to September. Choosing the ideal place to go depends on whether you want to go cross-country skiing or down the slopes. It also depends on your level of expertise. And, of course, there's the ski or snowboard debate. For newbies wanting to become free spirits on the slopes, make sure you join a skiing school to learn the basics. Night sessions are available for night owls at many resorts. Here are 7 things you may not know about snow in Australia.

Snowshoe tour

A gentler way of experiencing the snow is to go on a snow walk. It's a great way to encounter the local wildlife in a new setting. If equipped with the right gear, a snowshoe tour is perfect for snow lovers who are not into sports. This way you can still enjoy the snow-covered scenery without exerting yourself.

Winter lights

As daylight hours shorten, people in winter tend to seek more light at night. At different festivals around Australia, light displays, bright colours and projections light up the winter nights. Sydney is host to the Vivid festival each year in May and June, while the Brookfield Winter Lights Festival in Perth starts in July.

This article is also available in Chinese.

