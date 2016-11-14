Australia is well known for its convict past.

In 1770 the explorer Captain James Cook claimed the east coast of Australia in the name of Britain, and due to the country's isolated location it was considered the perfect location to send prisoners after America refused to take any more in 1782.

Approximately 162,000 men and women found guilty of a criminal offence were sent to Australian penal colonies over the next 80 years.

Back when these intimidating structures were originally constructed though, they were known as gaols.

The spelling gaol was the accepted spelling in Australian English until the 1990s, and is considered a spelling of the past. These days Australians use the British English spelling of jail.

While Australia is no longer associated with its population of prisoners, the old walls from many of the original jails are still standing for interested history buffs to explore.

It is part of a trend that has been growing both in Australia and worldwide known as dark tourism; visiting historical sites associated with death or suffering.

Whether you agree with this type of tourism or not, if you spot an old gaol in your travels across Australia, these days you can visit without the worry of being incarcerated.

Get a taste of life behind bars at six of the most interesting around the country:

Old Darlinghurst Gaol, Sydney

YOUTUBE: Old Darlinghurst Gaol

Watch a tour through the Old Darlinghurst Gaol ABC: Lisa Clarke

It took over 30,000 tons of sandstone to construct the massive exterior walls of the old Darlinghurst Gaol in Sydney before it opened in 1841 to its first prisoner.

In June of that year, 119 male and 50 female chained prisoners were marched from the old George Street gaol through the Domain to the new complex, having rotten fruit thrown at them by onlookers along the way.

Executions took place inside the Forbes Street Gate, where 76 prisoners were hanged over the gaol's history.

Today the large complex is used for a completely different and more inspiring purpose, operating as the National Art School where you can see funky students scurrying between the beautifully preserved buildings to get to classes. You can find out more about the history of the gaol on a guided tour which are held several times a year.

Boggo Road Gaol, Brisbane

The heritage listed Boggo Road Gaol, located in the Brisbane suburb of Dutton Park, is famous being one of the most notorious prisons in Australia, and is well known for its rooftop riots and escapes.

Housing its first inmates in 1883 the gaol operated for over a century.

One of the most interesting and unknown facts about the old gaol is that it hosted a small concert by blues and country music icon Johnny Cash in March 1971. The legend was given permission to perform to a small group of prisoners in the concert hall of No 1 Division. Unfortunately no media were invited along and there are no known photographs of this historical event.

These days the gaol is only open to tourists, but is said to be haunted by an old prison guard who was brutally murdered by two inmates.

If guard ghosts don't interest you, contemporary art lovers can take a guided tour of the graffitied walls where prisoners expressed their frustrations, anger, pain and humour on the surfaces of Number 2 Division.

Old Melbourne Gaol, Melbourne

The Old Melbourne Gaol carried out 133 hangings in its 87-year history, including that of Australia's most famous bushranger Ned Kelly, on the 11th of November 1880.

For the uninitiated, Kelly is one of Australia's greatest folk heroes who came to his demise at the Old Melbourne Gaol when he was only 25-years-old after years of being on the run from the law.

Today you can visit the Old Melbourne Gaol to find out what life was like for the men and women who lived and died here all those years ago.

The gaol is one of Melbourne's oldest surviving buildings and considered to be one of the city's must-see attractions.

If you think you're brave enough you can spend some time in the watch house or take the Hangman's Night Tour - probably not a good idea if you have children accompanying you though.

Maitland Gaol, Regional New South Wales

When Maitland Gaol closed its gates on the 30th of January 1998, it was the longest running continuously operating correctional institution in New South Wales.

Located in the Hunter Valley approximately 170 kilometres north of Sydney's CBD, it makes for an easy day trip for those who have an interest in Australia's regional history.

Sixteen men were executed at Maitland Gaol between 1843 and 1897, and the executions were public hangings until 1861, when it was considered improper for women and children to witness such events. With such a gruesome past it should come as no surprise that there are supposedly ghosts who still haunt the gaol to this day, which may or may not be spotted on a ghost tour.

Now that it's closed its gates to prisoners but opened them to the general public, Maitland Gaol hosts many unique events throughout the year that make the most of the venue including the Bitter and Twisted Boutique Beer Festival and the Hard Grime Music Festival.

Fremantle Prison, Western Australia

Fremantle Prison is Australia's largest convict built prison and is also Western Australia’s only World Heritage listed building. It was used to incarcerate criminals for almost 140 years, but was decommissioned as a maximum-security gaol in 1991.

The big tourist drawcard on Australia's west coast has been rated as one of the country's top 10 landmarks by Trip Advisor alongside the Sydney Opera House and Australian War Memorial, which is pretty impressive.

If that isn't enough of a reason to visit then you go on a prison adventure descending 20 metres below ground to trek through the labyrinth of tunnels by foot, then board the replica convict punts to explore the submerged passageways accessible only by boat in the tunnels where prisoners carried out hard labour.

Old Hobart Gaol, Tasmania

H.M. Gaol Hobart, also known as Campbell Street Gaol or 'The Tench' (as inmates used to call it), opened in 1821 and operated for over 100 years.

Located in the centre of Hobart, this convict site had over 50,000 prisoners in its history, and is now run by the National Trust.

Many bypass this significant site in favour of visiting the Port Arthur Historic Site south-east of Hobart, but The Tench is considered a hidden gem on the tourist trail.

The building was continually expanding to make room for the growing number of convicts arriving in the colony, with the addition of confinement cells beneath the chapel floor. These were later declared inhuman after the gaol ceased operating in the 1960s.

As well as ghost tours, The National Trust do screenings of Pandemonium, an immersive film experience within the original Penitentiary Chapel where the convicts actually sat.

