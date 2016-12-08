Trains wagons are an unusual medium for painting but for world-renowned street artist Guido van Helten they are the perfect canvas for his latest project focusing on rural communities.

Painting at Manildra in the New South Wales central west, Mr van Helten's project focuses on some of the characters he encountered in the town where the major employer is a flour mill.

"It's just about everyday people and people who represent different areas of this small society here," said Mr van Helten, during his stay at village this week.

Mr van Helten has previously brushed on the theme of rural towns through his previous portrait work on a disused wheat silo in regional Victoria.

"I'm just trying to show this connection between people in a small place, which is part of the reason that makes these places nice," Mr van Helten said.

The seven Manildra residents depicted have taken on a celebrity-like status in the past week.

Although the faces are mostly elderly in appearance, the artist did not intend to focus on the older residents in the town with a population of less than 500 people.

"I know a lot of young people move away from small communities, I don't know if that's come into the play here, it's just how it's ended up," he said.

Capturing country characters

Maintenance worker Ronald Bennett is a lifetime resident of Manildra and has worked at the town's flour mill for more than 20 years.

He feels fortunate to be chosen as one of the few included in the artwork.

"It's an honour to me to be put on one of the railway [wagons], it's going to travel from here to Nowra so a lot of people are going to see it," Mr Bennett said.

His portrait will potentially be seen by thousands of viewers when the train weaves through the countryside three times a week to a starch factory on the state's east coast.

Train driver Ron Nicka has been working at the flour mill for 32 years and was delighted when the artist agreed to include him in the Manildra work.

"You see a lot of graffiti stuff around — some of it is good and some of it is just rubbish," Mr Nicka said.

"I think it's awesome," he said of van Helten's work.

Blank metal moving canvas

Guido van Helten is known for creating large-scale portraits on the side of buildings in various locations around the world and has achieved a dream of using a working freight train to showcase his work.

When he approached the management of the Manildra Flour Mill it was receptive to the idea of having him come to spray paint portraits on their wagons.

"We thought it would be a fantastic opportunity to bring art to a regional town and to have to have someone of that artistic calibre to the community of Manildra," said Kirsty Beavon, from the Manildra Group, the company that runs the flour mill.

Working on metal proved a challenge for the artist when compared to the concrete structures on which his works normally appeared.

"There is a difference in the surface, obviously they're not so porous it doesn't absorb paint, they're a little bit dirty too but I'm just sort of going with the flow," van Helten said.

Street art on-track for television documentary

Selina Miles is a film director who is documenting the work of six street artists around Australia for a short film series called The Wanderers.

Overall, the scale and the speed of which van Helten's creates his works fascinate her.

"It's quite amazing to watch them come to life, even after seeing Guido work quite a number of times before, I still don't understand how he does it — it's magic," Ms Miles said.

She has been following van Helten for the past week and has witnessed how he earns the trust of the townspeople to create their portraits.

"It's been really beautiful to see how he interacts with people," she said.

The Wanderers series will screen on ABC TV's iview.