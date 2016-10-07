Travel excites us with new sights, sounds, smells, tastes and ideas. It's a chance to venture into the unknown and to learn more about our world and ultimately about ourselves.

But it's not all beaches and sunsets; travelling overseas can also end badly if you're not aware of local customs and the cultural expectations you should adhere to. In fact it could end in expensive fines, gaol time or even corporal punishment.

Along with the Australians who found themselves in trouble after the Grand Prix in Malaysia for something that wouldn't arouse much attention in Australia, there are other instances where tourists can get into very real trouble through ignorance of the laws or customs.

A spokesperson for Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) says: “Australian travellers can get caught out when they don’t do their research or assume other countries are just like Australia.

"Recently we’ve seen Australians in trouble in Dubai for offensive posts on social media, in Thailand for carrying particular prescription medications and for ‘public displays of affection’ in a number of places."

The Australian Government provided consular services to more than 1,250 Australians who were arrested whilst travelling in 2014-15.

So before you cut loose on your next overseas adventure, take a minute out from packing the suitcase to check out these tips - they may just save your trip.

Plan ahead

Even spontaneous travel normally requires some level of planning - booking flights, accommodation, changing money. So it's also a good idea to do a little research on where you're headed and what kind of laws and regulations the country has.

You don't have to become an expert in their legal process, but an understanding of the predominant religions, cultural expectations and attitudes towards food and drink, clothing and celebrating is a great start. DFAT's spokesperson adds: "You should always research your destination for safety and security information and be familiar with the local laws and customs.

"Australian laws don’t apply in other countries and your Australian passport isn’t your get out jail free card."

DFAT's Smart Traveller service provided by Australia's recommends that if in doubt, seek the advice of locals.

Show respect

It seems obvious, but showing respect to the place you're visiting and its residents should be a priority for anyone travelling to a different country.

It becomes even more important when visiting tourist attractions like government buildings, culturally important sites and historical locations.

So while it may be okay to poke fun at public figures in Australia, it's highly illegal to mock the royal family in Thailand. And needless to say you should never interfere with a religious offering, even if there is no one around.

In many instances these special locations have a zero-tolerance policy towards how people behave and they will enforce it.

Dress for success

It's tempting to let it all hang out when you're on holidays. It's doubly tempting when you're visiting a hot or humid country. But what seems appropriate to you may be very different to the residents of a conservative country. Pay attention to how the locals are dressed and be sensitive to the local standards.

Also be aware that what is accepted in one area may not be accepted in another - for example wearing swimwear to a shopping area could be illegal, even if it's close to a beach.

Travellers with tattoos should also be aware that not everyone may appreciate their ink, particularly if it features text, religious icons, phrases or symbols that have different meanings around the world.

Careful with the happy snaps

Inspired to take a photograph of someone? It's best to ask permission before you do, because not everyone is happy to be snapped. If the person declines your request, respect their wishes because to try and take a sneaky photograph is extremely disrespectful.

It's also important to be aware that it's not just who you take photos of, but also where. For example taking photographs of governmental buildings, airports, ports, police or military property can land you in serious trouble - certainly more than any photograph is really worth.

Keep your hands to yourself

Not everyone around the world is tolerant of public displays of affection - in fact some countries are adamantly against it and deem it to be obscene. So what may seem innocent in one country may be shocking to the residents of another country.

This rule also applies to the laws some countries have regarding gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans and intersex (LGBTI) behaviour. The Department of Foreign Affair and Trade has information available to LGBTI travellers, including country specific advice and guidelines.

