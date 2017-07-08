 Skip to main content

Refugees who want to be like 'any other Australian' build boats and community

By Cameron Best

Four men from the Iraqi Syriac community working on the hull of a skiff at Geelong.
Members of the Iraqi Syriac community are learning new skills in boat building.

ABC News: Cameron Best

As a Christian woman living in northern Iraq, life wasn't easy for Shahad Bahnan.

Her home town of Bakhdida, just outside Mosul, was about to be overrun by ISIS militants intent on their caliphate.

Shahad Bannan (left) standing in a doorway looking at her husband Rasan Haddad (right).
Shahad Bahnan (left) and Rasen Haddad are making a new life in Geelong after fleeing Iraq.

ABC News: Cameron Best

The historic Assyrian town, also known as Qaraqosh, was the largest Christian city in Iraq but was laid to waste when the jihadists took control in 2014 and life for the 50,000 residents was changed forever.

"We always have had to hide ourselves, hide our personality."

Bahnan and her husband, Rasen Haddad, fled to Jordan before Bakhdida came under siege, their families split across a number of countries.

"In one year my brother now is in Kurdistan, I am in Australia, my younger brother is in Lebanon, and I have my parents in the United States - they joined my brother there and my sister is on boats to Germany," Mr Haddad said.

"We are a global family that we didn't prepare for and we miss each other."

A close-up of a Sordin Habash's face as he works on the refugee skiff at Geelong.
Once a cabinetmaker in Iraq, Sordin Habash is using his talents in boat building.

ABC News: Cameron Best

Both talented artists and highly qualified, Ms Bahnan and Mr Haddad found their way to Australia as part of the intake of 12,000 additional refugees from the Syrian conflict, hoping to make a new life for themselves.

"I want to be like just as any Australian person, I don't want to be just a refugee," Ms Bahnan said.

"I want to be just Shahad, living here and giving something.

"I feel like I have many things to do."

Refugees have a lot to teach each other

Ms Bahnan and Mr Haddad are among a group of Iraqi and Iranian refugees now living in the Victorian city of Geelong, wanting to contribute to their new community.

A number of the refugees have joined with survivors of church-related sexual abuse to learn how to build a wooden rowing boat.

It's part of a program by a group called Corio Bay Communities - Skiff Rowers & Raiders to not just equip these people with skills, but to demonstrate how they can contribute to the community.

A close up of a boat piece called bow inner with refugee boat builders out of focus in the background in July 2017.
"We're not building a boat, we're building a community," said Mr Habash.

ABC News: Camera Best

"We are not to build a boat for the sake of building a boat, we are here building bridges between people," Mukhles Habash of Geelong's Iraqi Syriac community said.

The language barrier has done little to dampen the enthusiasm in this cross-culture exercise of people from sandy desert areas, building a Scottish St Ayles Skiff under the guidance of members of the Royal Geelong Yacht Club.

"It's a real breakdown of barriers and breakdown of cultures and sharing of cultures," organiser Peter Doyle said.

A whiteboard list showing the names of parts of boats in English and their corresponding names in Iraqi July 2017.
A whiteboard list with translations for common boat building words.

ABC News: Cameron Best

"We've got women in this group who are physicists, we've got a veterinarian, we've got mathematics teachers, so there's an enormous depth of skill and capability here and they are vocally and actively looking for how they can deploy it to bring advantage to their new home."

"These people come from the cradle of civilisation - the Euphrates and the Tigris valley - and they've got a lot to teach us and a lot to teach each other across borders (between Iraq and Iran) that were traditionally very disputed."

"But here they are getting on and building boats together."

Once launched, the boats will be used in festivals, competitions and for recreation, providing a permanent reminder of community diversity.

The group plans to eventually build 10 skiffs with other migrant communities and social support groups.

