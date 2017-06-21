Luke Ha tumbles into the spotlight with Circus Oz

Who knew jumping on your bed as a child could actually lead to a career in the circus.

A house of cards is often used as a metaphor for something unstable — a finely balanced structure prone to sudden collapse. Few of us would have the nerve to do a handstand on one.

But Luke Ha's years of experience as a circus performer have gifted him with nerves of steel, and his gravity defying ascent to the top of a stack of oversized credit cards is a highlight of Circus Oz's latest production.

Luke's career in the circus arts began with his mum looking for ways to stop Luke from jumping on the bed. Luke's interest in gymnastics seemed to be the answer.

"I think she agreed because it got me out of the house and off the bed ... and into a gymnastics space where it was safer, where I could use my energy in a more productive and safe way," he says.

After continuing gymnastics throughout high school, Luke's passion for performance drew him to circus arts.

"Choosing to go into circus allowed me to take the skills that I'd learned from gymnastics, add onto them and create something more artistic with a storyline that I could tell."

Luke was born in Australia to migrant parents. His mother is originally from Hong Kong and his father is a refugee from a Chinese-speaking community in Vietnam.

"He got on a boat with five dollars in his pocket and went to Thailand in search for safety and eventually made his way down to Australia."

After his parents met, they opened a restaurant. Although supportive of Luke's competitive gymnastics, he then had to reveal his interest in a career in the circus.

"When I came to the end of year 12 and wanted to choose circus as a career, [my mum] was also very open to that. She allowed me to choose what I wanted to do, which is very un-Chinese culture, I know," he laughs.

"But both my mum and dad were very supportive of that. At first they were a little bit taken aback, but wanted to see where it went"

His parents saw that support pay off when Luke was cast in a production at the Universal Studios theme park in Japan after university.

He later moved to Macau, where he spent several years performing in The House of Dancing Water, directed by Franco Dragone, formerly of Cirque du Soleil.

"What interests me now [is] being able to convey emotions, story through music, through what's happening on stage and movement."

Since returning to Australia, he has diversified into stunt work, recently appearing in the blockbusters Hacksaw Ridge and Ghost in the Shell.

Now, he is featured in the latest Circus Oz production, Model Citizens. It's the circus' first production under the direction of new Artistic Director Rob Tannion. It grapples with different understandings and interpretations of Australia's national identity.

It's a theme that resonated with Luke.

"My parents [experienced] some racial discrimination, and they still do sometimes," he says. "That's where Australia doesn't seem always so great."

"I think it's a great country to be in, and I'm very thankful to have grown up here. But I guess some people haven't been as blessed as I have."

Model Citizens is being staged in Melbourne from June 20 – July 16, 2017.

For more stories like this, join the Australia Plus community on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.