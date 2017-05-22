Australia is famous for its beautiful nature, pristine landscapes and liveable cities.

It makes sense then it's a popular place to visit. In 2016 alone there were 8.37 million tourists who came to Australia.

And just like everywhere else in the world, modern life in Australia can come with a lot of unnecessary 'extras' like packaging and rubbish.

So if you're coming to visit Australia, here are some tips to keep it beautiful for yourself and other visitors.

Say no to plastic bags

Many places in Australia have already banned plastic bags. South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory all have bans in place, while many stores charge extra if you want a bag with your purchase.

It's much better to put your purchases into a reusable bag or backpack than to take a plastic bag when a shop assistant offers it. Reusable bags are available in most supermarkets for a small cost, and will carry much more than a plastic bag. If you must get a plastic bag, remember that they can be reused too.

Plastic bags are really bad for the environment. According to the Australian Marine Conservation Society, around one million seabirds and 100,000 marine mammals are killed every year by plastics, either by choking or starvation.

Recycle your rubbish

It's difficult to not make rubbish, especially if you're buying souvenirs and eating on the run. But what you do with that rubbish is important.

A lot of things that get thrown in the bin can actually be recycled: plastic bottles, drink cans, aerosol cans, food containers, foil, paper, newspapers, cardboard boxes, cartons and ice cream tubs are all recyclable.

If you can't find a recycling bin, hold onto your rubbish until you find a place to recycle it properly.

Recycling bins will be clearly marked, and have images of the types of products that are safe to dispose of.

Say no to takeaway coffee cups

It's hard not to notice how much we love coffee in Australia. In fact we even gave the world the beloved flat white.

While it's great to get a coffee 'to go', takeaway coffee cups are not good for the environment because of the plastic lining inside them. Even if you throw them into a recycling bin, it's unlikely that they can actually be recycled.

So if you're going to enjoy drinking coffee in Australia, the environment will appreciate you using a reusable cup.

Or even better, why not take a seat and enjoy your coffee at the cafe in a real cup?

It will help cut down on the 1 billion takeaway coffee cups used in Australia each year.

Leave no trace

One of the best things you can do in Australia is get out into nature, whether it's camping in a remote place or just a relaxing day trip.

An easy way to make sure you leave a place as beautiful as you find it is the simple rule of if you take it in, take it out.

This means being prepared to take your rubbish out with you and not relying on there being bins or waste services where you go.

It's all part of the 'leave no trace' principle used by nature lovers all over the world.

And if you want to be extra kind to the environment and your fellow visitors, consider picking up any other rubbish you may come across, even if it's not yours.

Buy local

When you're travelling, it can be nice to see familiar foods from home.

But if you've travelled thousands of kilometres to visit Australia, chances are that whatever food you're looking at has travelled thousands of kilometres too.

So when you can, try to buy local products from local stores - not only will you find more interesting objects, but you might gain some insider knowledge from the natives.

Walk, ride or use public transport

One of the best ways to explore a new place is to walk or ride a bike around and take in the sights that you might miss out on if you were in a car or a taxi.

Don't worry, you don't have to pack your own bicycle into a suitcase - many cities have bike hire stations placed strategically around town.

All you have to provide is the pedal power.

If you're not feeling energetic, then using public transport is always an adventure.

In Australia there are many different forms of mass transit including busses, trains, ferries and trams.

To find out what forms of public transport is available to you, visit the official Australian government website.

