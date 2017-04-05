How culturally-tailored funerals are on the rise

Death, as part of life, is unavoidable. But it's a topic that most Chinese perceive as a taboo and will do their best to avoid. It seems that Tomb-Sweeping Day or Qingming Festival, which falls in early April, is the only time of year that Chinese people feel free to talk about death, funerals and burial.

On Tomb-Sweeping Day Chinese people show their respect to their ancestors by tidying their graves and leaving gifts of flowers and food. It's a way to honour the memory of their ancestors.

Derek Chan is from Hong Kong. He has been working with the funeral industry in Melbourne for over a decade. He told Australia Plus that as more Chinese settle in Australia, the demand for culturally-tailored funeral services is on the rise.

"Many Chinese migrants brought their parents with them. After ten or more years, the elderly will pass away if they have poor health."

The deceased people that Derek deals with are divided into two groups.

For one group most of their children or family reside in Australia, so they would prefer the funeral is held here and their relative is buried in Australia.

The other group are generally tourists who die in traffic accidents or due to other unexpected causes. These people's bodies will normally be transferred back to China.

In Australia, funeral services can be tailored to different ethnic groups or religions.

"There are many kinds of funeral services for Chinese people," says Derek. "They can worship God, burn incense and perform rituals to protect the deceased person's soul.

"There are Buddhist-style [funerals] too. We will put out a table for Buddha and another table for the soul. Chinese people value worshiping souls very much. They will do 'three kneeling and nine kowtows'."

This ritual of kneeling and touching your forehead on the ground shows the upmost level of respect for the person that has died.

"If it's a Taoist [funeral], like Hong Kong-style Taoism, people will do 'break the hell', 'cross the bridge', 'stage an altar' and 'lead the soul'."

Again these are funeral rituals to ensure the deceased person's safe passage to the afterlife.

At a Chinese funeral, the coffin's lid will be opened so that the family and guests can have a final look at the deceased, which is called to walk him or her the last part of the life journey.

"When the funeral finishes and the coffin is escorted out onto the hearse, this is the moment that people get very emotional," says Derek.

"People are so devastated that they cry bitterly and loudly in excessive grief."

According to tradition, Chinese funerals will usually end before one in the afternoon.

Cremation or burial?

Chinese people used to believe that when someone died, he or she had to be buried as a whole body, meaning he or she can become part of the soil and rest in peace.

But according to Derek, many Chinese in Australia nowadays actually prefer cremation to burial due to two reasons.

"On the one hand, people [have] changed their minds. On the other, cremation is more economical than burial. They might want their ashes to be spread at sea or buried. "The price of a tomb for ashes is much cheaper than for burial… [it] could be less than half depending on what kind of coffin or tomb location you pick."

How much will a funeral cost?

It's not unusual that Australians will buy their own gravesites before death.

Due to strict regulations, a tomb's price is pretty affordable. An average tomb costs under $10,000 (AUD), and in Victoria is purchased for use forever.

"Chinese people will look at the feng shui when choosing the cemetery," says Derek. "A tomb with good feng shui will cost more. The whole process including the funeral and burial costs about $40,000-50,000 on average."

Attitudes towards death

After seeing hundreds of funerals, Derek says you can tell how different the attitudes toward death are for Westerners and Chinese people from the atmosphere at the funerals.

"Westerners are talking about a celebration of life for the deceased. You can even hear people laugh at the funeral. They will showcase the deceased person's life by playing DVDs about their life or displaying their medals or trophies," he says.

"For Chinese people, the funeral is all about sadness."

However the Chinese community has also adopted some Australian funeral customs.

"Some Chinese people will give eulogies, which are very rare in Hong Kong or Mainland China. This is something that they borrow from the West," says Derek.

In Australia you might see large cemeteries situated right in the middle of residential areas. This is unimaginable in China where people consider cemeteries unlucky places that should definitely be avoided, and they are not put near people's homes.

While cemeteries in Australia are more like public parks where people go to visit deceased relatives. The dead and the living get along harmoniously.

This story is also available in Chinese.

