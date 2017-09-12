 Skip to main content

Game of Thrones-inspired names for Melbourne Metro stations 'bemuse' author George RR Martin

Game of Thrones character Jon Snow covered in snow
Martin's characters endure brutal weather, but he said "winter never really does come" in Australia.

AAP/Village Roadshow

While playful Melburnians are putting forward Game of Thrones-inspired names for the city's newest train stations, the author of the fantasy phenomenon has his own idea — and it couldn't be further from Westeros.

A public competition is underway to name the five new stations being built as part of the $11 billion Melbourne Metro Rail Tunnel project.

Game of Thrones-inspired names have reportedly been among the most popular suggestions, including Winterfell, Highgarden, King's Landing and The Eyrie.

A map of the Melbourne Metro route and underground stations.
The stations have working titles but the Government has invited suggestions from the public.

Supplied: Victorian Government

Now, Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has put forward his thoughts, using a blog post to express his bemusement at the suggestions and offer a far more Aussie suggestion of his own:

Martin blogged that Australia was one of his "favourite places in the world, particularly the city of Melbourne".

"[A]nd it would seem the Aussies like me too," he wrote.

Author, screenwriter and television producer, George R R Martin.
George RR Martin said Metro didn't have to ask permission to use the titles.

ABC News: Giulio Saggin, file photo

"Melbourne, as it happens, is adding five new stops to its Metro, and in a fit of jolly Aussie optimism they have asked the public to suggest names for the new stations. And it would seem that names from my books are among the leading contenders."

'They all beat Station McStationface'

FACEBOOK: Metro Facebook post: Metro Tunnel Station Naming Competition

Martin wrote that he was "bemused and rather flattered" by the idea of Westeros-inspired stations in Melbourne.

The stations are currently referred to as Arden, Parkville, CBD North, CBD South and Domain.

Martin said he was less keen on another idea bandied about by cheeky Victorians: Station McStationface.

"Highgarden, the Eyrie, Dorne, Westeros … well, some names are more apt than others, admittedly, but all of them beat Station McStationface, which I fear will be the ultimate victor, given the results of other recent Name That Thing balloting," he said.

Peter Dinklage, Conleth Hill, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones 
Boats are more common than trains in Westeros but that hasn't stopped enthusiasm for Thrones-inspired stations.

HBO

Public Transport Minister Jacinta Allen declined to enter the debate, but said she welcomed the discussion.

"I think it just demonstrates that there is great excitement and interest in the Metro Tunnel project and people want to get involved and have their say about what the new stations should be named after," she said.

"I have my own views, but we want to hear the views of as many members of the Victorian community [as possible].

"It's quite a rare opportunity to be able to have your say on a brand new station that's going to operate on the Metro Tunnel."

