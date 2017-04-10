Australians spend a lot of time at work, often up to 38 to 40 hours a week. With so much of our lives spent at the office it's perhaps not surprising that the research shows finding a workplace that is a good cultural fit for you can make you happier and more productive.

Melbourne-based Envato, which runs an online marketplace for creatives, tries hard to make sure their staff feel happy and engaged at work by offering the type of perks that wouldn't be out of place at a Silicon Valley startup.

The company offers staff flexible working conditions: a modern office space with pool table, table tennis, and a netball ring; staff mentoring; a wellness program; and even the ability to work while travelling for up to three months a year.

James Law is the HR Director at Envato and says the company recognises the value of their staff and want to make sure they offer a workplace that encourages staff to be themselves.

"Employees are now interviewing employers," says James.

"I think that the employer has maintained a sense of power over the employee in a lot of workplaces in Australia, and I think that that is naive to think that you can maintain quality people, engaged and working in your business if you take that approach.

"We survey our people three times a year, and that really gives us some great insights into what we're doing well, what we're not doing well, and what we can improve."

Envato are also keen to ensure they are championing diversity in their workforce. They run an apprenticeship program to encourage more women to study programming, have an Out Envato group for LGBTQI staff and allies, and recently opened a prayer room for staff who need a private space to pray during the day.

While the perks of a startup company might sound great, the culture you enjoy and thrive in as an employee is quite personal. Each company will have a different workplace culture, and not all cultures will suit every individual.

Culture in a workplace can also vary based on geographic location. Australian workplaces often have a different culture to the rest of the Asia Pacific as we often place importance on individual performance rather than on group objectives, and use quite informal communication when speaking with managers.

Dr Jesse Olsen from the University of Melbourne's Centre for Workplace Leadership says it's important prospective employees find out as much as they can about a company's culture before taking a new job to make sure it's going to be the right fit.

"We know that companies can signal a certain culture when the underlying culture might be a little bit different," says Dr Olsen.

"It would be important, if you're really serious about working at this company, to see if you can find people who work there, or people who have experience with individuals that work there, and try to understand what the culture is about in sort of a more real sense."

"We know that fit in an organisation, leads to higher satisfaction, a lower chance of turnover, of leaving the company, greater engagement, commitment, lots of things that you want to see in employees."

But how do you work out whether a company's culture suits you? James says it's all about asking the right questions.

"Ask the sort of questions around the culture of the organisation that you want to know," says James.

"So what are your values? Tell me how you've used those values to make decisions. What would people say about the business if I went up to them now? Like really dig into... what you want to know about the culture and whether or not it's going to be the right fit for you."

For Envato, working in such a fast-changing industry means they're looking for employees that thrive on change.

"If you are looking for stability, in terms of a clear path, 12 month objectives, and then moving from there to another set of 12 month objectives, and to be very focused on that for an extended period of time, it’s probably not the right environment [for you]," he says.

